ESPN: Myles Turner signs four-year deal with Milwaukee Bucks

AP Photo/Michael Conroy
INDIANAPOLIS — Myles Turner, the longest-tenured player of the Indiana Pacers, has agreed to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN sources.

ESPNS's Shams Charania posted on X that the substantial four-year contract is worth $107 million and includes a player option for the 2028-29 season, along with a full 15% trade kicker.

As reported by ESPN, the Milwaukee Bucks are waiving Damian Lillard and stretching the remaining $113 million on his contract to acquire Turner. Lillard's two seasons in Milwaukee come to an end as he rehabilitates a torn Achilles tendon.

Turner had made it clear that he wanted to remain in Indiana following losing Game 7 of the NBA Finals. However, negotiations were complicated by the Pacers' reluctance to take on the luxury tax, especially after the injury to star guard Tyrese Haliburton. This situation ultimately allowed the Bucks to secure Turner as their new franchise center.

As a dominant defensive presence and skilled shooter, Turner is expected to significantly enhance the Bucks' lineup.

