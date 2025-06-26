ESPN: Pacers secure 38th pick in 2025 NBA Draft

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers have made a noteworthy addition to their draft strategy by obtaining the 38th pick in this year's NBA Draft from the San Antonio Spurs.

As reported by ESPN's Shams Charania, the Spurs have traded this second-round selection to the Pacers in exchange for a future second-round pick along with cash.

First draft pick trade of the night: The San Antonio Spurs are trading the No. 38 pick in tonight's NBA draft to the Indiana Pacers for a future second-round pick and cash, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2025

Before this acquisition, the Pacers were slated to have only one selection, holding the 54th pick overall.

This new trade not only enhances their draft position but also gives them a better opportunity to target promising talent.

The second-round of the draft begins 8 p.m. Thursday.