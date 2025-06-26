Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ESPN: Pacers secure 38th pick in 2025 NBA Draft

Darron Cummings/AP
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle speaks to the media during the NBA basketball team's media day, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers have made a noteworthy addition to their draft strategy by obtaining the 38th pick in this year's NBA Draft from the San Antonio Spurs.

As reported by ESPN's Shams Charania, the Spurs have traded this second-round selection to the Pacers in exchange for a future second-round pick along with cash.

Before this acquisition, the Pacers were slated to have only one selection, holding the 54th pick overall.

This new trade not only enhances their draft position but also gives them a better opportunity to target promising talent.

The second-round of the draft begins 8 p.m. Thursday.

