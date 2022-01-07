Fan files lawsuit against Jets, Giants for playing home games in New Jersey

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — A lawsuit has been filed against the New York Jets and New York Giants, claiming that the football teams are damaging fans by using the word 'New York' despite playing their home games in New Jersey.

The plaintiff claims that the Jets and Giants "siphoned billions of dollars from interstate commerce" from New York State by playing home games in New Jersey.

The Giants have played in New Jersey since 1976, while the Jets have played in New Jersey since 1984.

The plaintiff is requesting that the Jets and Giants return to New York State in 2025 along with having their names changed to "New Jersey Giants/Jets or East Rutherford Giants/Jets" if they continue to play in New Jersey, and be awarded monetary damages of $2 billion and punitive damages of $4 billion.

The Buffalo Bills are the only NFL team to play in New York State.

You can read a copy of the lawsuit below.

Jets and Giants Lawsuit by Paul Ross on Scribd

Paul Ross at WKBW first reported this story.