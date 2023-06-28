Fans can watch Indianapolis Colts practice at Grand Park for free

INDIANAPOLIS — Fans will have the opportunity to watch the Indianapolis Colts practice 13 times this summer, the team announced Tuesday.

The first practice open to fans will be July 26 at 10 a.m. The final open practice will be on Thurs., Aug. 17. Practices will be held at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, just 15 miles north of Indianapolis.

Open practices are free but fans can obtain a free ticked at colts.com/camp to enter each day.

This is the fifth year of Colts Camp at Grand Park. Fans can participate in activities and events that entertain the whole family. Some of the activities will include: The Colts Play 60 Field, featuring football drills, 40-yard dash and punt returns, Colts In Motion, the team’s interactive traveling experience, presented by Belle Tire, Colts inflatables, Colts Pro Shop, Social Tent, and photo opportunities with team mascot “Blue” and Colts Cheerleaders.

The dates for the open practices at Grand Park are as follows:



July 26: 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

July 28: 10 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

July 29: 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

July 31: 10 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Aug. 1: 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Aug. 3: 9 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Aug. 5: 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 6: 2 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Aug. 8: 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 10: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Aug. 15: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Aug. 16: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Joint practice with Chicago Bears)

Aug. 17: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Joint practice with Chicago Bears)

You can learn more about themed practiced days and Colts City hours, here.

