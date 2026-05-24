Felix Rosenqvist wins 110th Running of Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Felix Rosenqvist won the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Rosenqvist passed David Malukas on the final straightaway to win his first career Indianapolis 500.

This year's Indy 500 ended on a one-lap restart. The green flag waved on lap 199, and chaos ensued for the final 2.5-mile sprint.

Marcus Armstrong opened the final lap with the lead before David Malukas passed Armstrong coming out of Turn 1. As they headed to Turn 4, Rosenqvist made his move and passed Malukas on the final straight away to mark the closest finish in Indianapolis 500 history.