Fernando Mendoza wins Best Men's College Athlete at ESPY award show

NEW YORK CITY (WISH) -- The Indiana Hoosiers football program added to its historic season Wednesday night in New York City, as former quarterback Fernando Mendoza earned two major nominations at the ESPYS.

Those awards are the Best Men’s College Athlete and Best Breakthrough Athlete, with Mendoza bringing home the Best Men's College Athlete.

Mendoza won the award over Duke basketball's Cameron Boozer, Penn State Wrestling's Mitchell Mesenbrink, and NC State Soccer's Donavan Phillip.

Mendoza, the Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, delivered one of the most remarkable single seasons in college football history during his lone year at Indiana. He guided the Hoosiers to a perfect 16-0 record and a national championship, with signature wins in the Rose Bowl, the Peach Bowl, and the title game.

Statistically, Mendoza was just as dominant. He threw for 3,535 yards, led the nation with 41 passing touchdowns, and completed 73 percent of his passes.