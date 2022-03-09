Ferrell's surprise appearance as Jackie Moon helps Warriors snap 5-game losing streak

The Golden State Warriors have been in a slump as of late, so who better else to lighten the mood at Chase Center than actor Will Ferrell.

The comedy star made a surprise appearance as his "Semi-Pro" character Jackie Moon to entertain the crowd during pregame warmups.

According to the Associated Press, Ferrell dressed up as his 2008 movie's character not only to help the team stop their five-game losing streak but also as a special shoutout to Klay Thompson, who loves the movie.

Jed Jacobsohn/AP Actor Will Ferrell runs onto the court with the Golden State Warriors before an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in San Francisco, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Running out of the tunnel to participate in pregame drills with the Warriors, Ferrell donned a vintage-style jersey of the fictional Flint Tropics, short shorts, and Moon's signature headband.

The AP reported that the actor spent time shooting hoops with the Warriors, even banking a shot near midcourt on his second attempt.

There's a new Splash Bro in town. JACKIE. MOON. 🌴 pic.twitter.com/sbZBs7n1YK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 9, 2022

Ferrell even ended his pregame routine by kicking the ball to Curry, who knocked down a 3 before they ran back into the locker room.

Ferrell must have been the spark the team needed because the Warriors ended their losing streak by defeating the LA Clippers 112-97.