Fever blown out in Portland after Clark’s worst game of season

PORTLAND, Ore. (WRTV) — The Indiana Fever dropped the second-straight game on their West Coast trip Saturday night after falling to the Portland Fire, 100-84.

An abysmal first quarter doomed the Fever from right out the gate. The Fire outscored the Fever 29-15 in that first frame that saw the only Indiana lead in the game. Caitlin Clark set up Aliyah Boston for a fast break field goal 2:40 into the game to put the Fever up by six, their largest lead of the game.

The Fire responded with an 11-0 run, which was a large contributor to outscoring the Fever by 14 in the first quarter.

Portland led by 13 at halftime.

The third quarter was just as bad for the Fever defense. Indiana allowed Portland to score 37 points in those 10 minutes, further digging the whole that proved too deep to climb out of.

Clark had another rough shooting night, going just 1-for-7 from the field. Her six points is her lowest total of the season so far. She also attempted just two three-point shots, missing both.

Boston led the Fever’s scorer with 18 points as Kelsey Mitchell wasn’t far behind with 17. Meanwhile, six different Fire players scored in double figures.

The Fever enter a four-day break before hosting the Atlanta Dream on Thursday night at 7 p.m.