Fever center Aliyah Boston out for Sparks game with right lower leg injury

LOS ANGELES (WISH) -- Fever center Aliyah Boston has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Sparks after initially being listed as questionable with a right lower leg injury.

Fever reporter Chloe Peterson first reported the update on X (formerly Twitter).

“She’s going to be out tonight, again with the back-to-back,” head coach Stephanie White told Peterson. “Caitlin’s going to be active tonight; AB [Aliyah Boston] is not. They’ll flip-flop tomorrow night.”

Caitlin Clark, who missed the last two games with a back injury, will play on Wednesday. As White noted, Boston will sit on Wednesday and play Thursday, while Clark will play Wednesday and sit Thursday.

After Indiana's game against the Sparks on Wednesday, the Fever will travel to Phoenix to play the Mercury the following day as part of a road back-to-back.

Boston’s lone absence this season came on May 17 against the Seattle Storm, also because of a lower leg injury.

Boston is averaging a career-high 17.1 points, along with 8.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists. She’s also having a career year from three-point range, shooting 45.1% and already making 23 threes, more than she totaled across her first three WNBA seasons combined.