Fever Coach Stephanie White ‘looking forward’ to playing at home

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — After a long offseason, the Indiana Fever start the regular season in under two weeks.

The Fever host the Dallas Wings on Saturday, May 9th, starting the first of 44 regular-season games. But first, Indiana wraps up two preseason games before the season officially kicks off.

Fever head coach Stephanie White is excited to see the home crowd in full effect as Indiana hosts the Dallas Wings on Thursday for the team's second preseason game.

“Really looking forward to it, our fans are incredible,” White said. “We expect it to be a packed house, we expect it to be a great environment. It’s been a long time since last fall, the last time that we were able to play a game in our home arena. Really looking forward to playing at home and getting an opportunity. We have a lot of early home games too so it should be good for us.”

Coach White said she enjoys preseason and training camp practices, as it allows the Fever to ramp up competition entering the regular season.

“I always love playing games, I think the players do too,” White said. “It gets a little monotonous sometimes with practice. Now we’ve got a great group that’s really making it difficult on one another when we’re able to go and practice, which I love because it makes it easier when it comes to game time when you’re playing a different opponent.”

The Fever set a franchise record of 25 wins last season and added more depth to the roster coming into the 2026 season. Coach White reiterated that the team’s added depth helps with competition levels during practice.

“We’re able to get quite a bit of live action, and it’s competitive,” White said. “The quality of depth we have makes it challenging for one another. Taking things away, not allowing it to be easy, of course, we have our guys [practice players] who make it challenging as well, so that when we’re ready to scale back in terms of volume, we can utilize them a little bit more. But I love it when our groups are going against each other; they really do a great job of pushing and challenging one another.”

Indiana’s last two preseason games are against the Dallas Wings on Thursday, April 30th, and the Nigerian National Team on Tuesday, May 2nd.