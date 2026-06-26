Fever coach Stephanie White says her team needs to 'give a little bit more' with Caitlin Clark's absence

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- The Indiana Fever have lost three out of their last four games and are left without Caitlin Clark for Saturday's matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Clark left Wednesday's game in the third quarter against the Phoenix Mercury with a back injury and did not return. Now, a couple of days later, Clark is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Sparks. It will be the second game Clark has missed this season with a back injury.

With Clark's absence for Saturday's game, Fever head coach Stephanie White said everyone else on the floor needs to step up.

"I think everybody just needs to do a little bit more," White said. "Certainly, you can't duplicate what Caitlin [Clark] brings to the floor. No one person is going to do that. Everybody just needs to give a little bit more. We need to collectively elevate."

One of the Fever's rotational players who has stepped up lately is first-year Fever forward Monique Billings. Billings is in her ninth season in the WNBA, and Coach White praised her ability and leadership over the early portion of the season.

"I think she's been more confident and more assured," White said. "I don't say that just because she's making shots, it's her movement patterns. How she's getting out of screens, how she's attacking the glass. There's more urgency and I would say more conviction in what she's been able to do."

"The other thing that I'm really proud of her is regardless of her struggles, her voice is always heard," White said. "Her leadership, her communication is always there, and that's important. She's a vet in this league, and she understands."

Billings is averaging 6.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game this season. Billings recorded her first double-double in 35 games, finishing with 14 points and 10 rebounds against the Phoenix Mercury on June 22nd.

The Fever (10-8) are back in action at 8 p.m. this Saturday against the Los Angeles Sparks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.