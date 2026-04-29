Fever exercise Caitlin Clark’s fourth-year contract option

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The Indiana Fever announced on Tuesday that they exercised star guard Caitlin Clark’s fourth-year contract option.

Clark is now officially under contract with the Fever through the 2027 season.

Clark averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game in an injury-riddled season in 2025. She is a two-time All-Star and was the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year.

Clark scored 7 points in the Fever’s win in its preseason opener on Saturday. It was Clark’s first time playing with the Fever since July of 2025