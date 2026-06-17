Fever extend winning streak to four games with 113-91 win over Tempo

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- The Fever might have played its most complete game of the season on Tuesday night.

Inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Fever took down the Toronto Tempo, 113-91, and are now riding the longest winning streak of the season.

Indiana picked up its fourth straight win on Tuesday, thanks in large part to Sophie Cunningham and Kelsey Mitchell's red-hot shooting performances.

The two combined for 51 points and shot a combined 77 percent from the field.

Cunningham finished Tuesday's game with 24 points while shooting 6-7 from three. Cunningham finished with a season high in points and made threes on Tuesday, and has played a major role in each of the Fever's last two wins.

Not only was Cunningham outstanding, but so was the 9th-year Fever guard, Kelsey Mitchell. Mitchell hardly missed as she went 9-11 from the field and finished with 27 points.

Caitlin Clark also filled up the stat sheet. The third-year Fever guard ended with 21 points and a season-high 14 assists. Aliyah Boston also pitched in a double-double.

As a team, Indiana outrebounded Toronto 43-27. The Fever's offense also dished out a collective 25 assists on Tuesday.

The only knock against the Fever was the team's 16 turnovers.

Despite the double-digit loss, Toronto still shot the ball pretty well. The Tempo knocked down 11 threes and shot 43 percent from beyond the arc as a team. Toronto also had six players finish in double-figures.

With the win, Indiana improves to 9-5 on the season and looks ahead to a home matchup against the Atlanta Dream this Thursday, June 18th.