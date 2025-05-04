Fever fans are back: Indiana Fever begin preseason with overtime win

INDIANAPOLIS— The Indiana Fever kicked off their 2025 preseason games with an overtime victory over the Washington Mystics.

The win was hard-fought, with the Fever showing grit and teamwork in a game that set the tone for what could be an exciting season.

While Clark sat out due to a left leg injury, her presence was still felt, especially among fans who traveled hours just to be part of the moment.

wrtv Fever fans

“I traveled all the way from Tennessee to come see Caitlin Clark,” said Joe Buckner, who made the trip for his very first WNBA game.

Like many others, Buckner wasn’t just there for basketball he was there for the fever experience.

“I wanna make sure I get all the Caitlin Clark gear I can," said Buckner.

The Fever’s preseason opener became more than a game; it was a gathering point for a growing, passionate fan base.

We’re excited to see all the new puzzle pieces," said the Bauer family.

wrtv Fever fans

Charles Miller drove in from Louisville and said what many were feeling: “I think that young lady Miss Clark is going to be real special this year," said Miller.

His dedication is only just beginning and he plans to return for more games this season.

“We’ve pretty much caught the Caitlin fever, and we’re happy to go home with that," said Buckner.

The Fever's next preseason game is scheduled for Sunday against the Brazil National Team at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa.