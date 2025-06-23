Fever Fest: The Kid LAROI, G-Eazy and more headline WNBA All-Star Event

INDIANAPOLIS —Pacers Sports & Entertainment (PS&E) has teamed up with Kevin Hart's Hartbeat to launch Fever Fest, a new addition to the WNBA All-Star festivities.

Taking place on July 19 at the Everwise Amphitheater, the event promises over three hours of entertainment.

The lineup features GRAMMY-nominated The Kid LAROI, comedy stars Cedric the Entertainer, Leslie Jones, and Aida Rodriguez, plus performances by G-Eazy and BIA, all hosted by Deon Cole. The show kicks off at 5 p.m. with an opening act by 803Fresh, followed by an All-Star watch party at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 3 p.m. ET on June 24 via Ticketmaster. The first 250 general admission tickets will be available for $25 in celebration of WNBA All-Star 2025.

“Fever Fest delivers a unique opportunity to bring our global fanbase together during WNBA All-Star,” said Joseph Graziano, EVP of Strategy and Business Ventures at PS&E. “Through this partnership with Hartbeat, we’re curating moments that celebrate culture, community and creativity. This is only the start of how we’re imagining entertainment for our city and state.”

For updates and details, click here.