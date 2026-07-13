Fever flush Aces in record night for Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, 109-75

LAS VEGAS (WRTV) -- The Indiana Fever end their week-long West Coast road trip with a dominant win over the reigning WNBA champs in Las Vegas, beating the Aces 109-75.

Led by yet another double-digit scoring night from Kelsey Mitchell and energized by the return of All-Star Caitlin Clark, the Fever ran out to a 9-point lead in the first half and never took their foot off the gas the rest of the way.

Mitchell's 27 points mark the 38th consecutive game where the All-Star has reached double figures. That breaks the Fever franchise record previously held by WNBA legend Tamika Catchings.

Clark finished the game with 12 points, shooting 5-for-11 from the field and snagging seven rebounds in 24 minutes of play. She also grabbed six assists, which makes her the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 600 career assists.

Aliyah Boston also dominated the floor on both sides. Her 19 points and 11 rebounds are good for her seventh double-double of the season. Sophie Cunningham made a big impact off the bench, as well, scoring 20 points. Her six three-pointers ties her season high.

Monique Billings and Tyasha Harris also contributed with 10 points each.

Clark returned to the starting lineup after missing Thursday's game in Phoenix to rest a nagging back issue. Head coach Stephanie White said Saturday that the superstar would be on a minutes restriction against the Aces.

The Fever return home winning three of the four games in the West Coast swing. They get set to play the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern.