Fever guard Sophie Cunningham hosts youth basketball camp for hundreds of kids

CARMEL, Ind. (WRTV) -- Fever fan favorite Sophie Cunningham hosted over 300 girls and boys for a youth basketball camp in Carmel on Sunday. Fresh off playing in back-to-back games, Cunningham took center stage in an event that created lasting memories for so many kids.

The second-year Fever guard spent four hours on the floor leading drills, 5-on-5 scrimmages, and even a few one-on-one challenges against select campers as hundreds of kids cheered from the sidelines.

Cunningham said events like this are a key part of growing the game and creating special memories for young fans, especially girls who are falling in love with basketball.

“You see these camps getting bigger, you see the WNBA platform getting bigger, and so with that, that means there’s more on our plate to give back as much as possible, and this is one of the ways we do that,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham's bright personality is something Fever fans have loved about her over the past two seasons, and she encourages young basketball fans everywhere to be themselves.

“One of my biggest messages to little boys too, but really little girls, is it’s okay to be feisty,” Cunningham said. “It’s okay to be sassy. It’s okay to go out there, work hard and sweat, but also be girly if you want. I think you can be all of it. All these kids are so sweet, and I’m just out here trying to give them confidence and encourage them.”

Families traveled from across Indiana and even out of state to attend the camp. Cunningham said she doesn’t take that support for granted.

“I’m being very genuine when I say that when they come and give their time, their money, our games are not cheap,” Cunningham said. “This is the least that I could do to inspire the next generation and give back as much as I can. We just got done with a back-to-back and now I’m going to be here for four hours, but I honestly wouldn’t change it for the world. That’s what it’s about.”