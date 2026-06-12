Fever hold off Chicago Sky in overtime, 114-106

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- On Thursday night inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Fever took down the Chicago Sky in overtime, 114-106.

Fever stars Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston both recorded double-doubles and finished with at least 30 points on Thursday. Clark totaled 30 points with 10 assists, and Boston scored 32 points with 11 rebounds.

Indiana led the Sky by six points at halftime, but Chicago scored 39 third-quarter points to take a 79-73 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth, Chicago found themselves down three with 5 seconds to go. Chicago guard Skyler Diggins drilled a top-of-the-key three to force overtime with the score at 98-98.

In overtime, Indiana outscored the Sky, 16-8.

The Fever shot incredibly from the free-throw line as a team, going 29-31 collectively. Clark knocked down 15 free throws of her own.

As a team, Indiana shot 45 percent from the field but just 25 percent from three.

With the win, Indiana improves to 7-5 and looks ahead to a road game against the Connecticut Sun on Saturday, June 13th at 6 p.m.