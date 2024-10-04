Fever name Amber Cox as GM and Chief Operating Officer, Lin Dunn made Senior Advisor

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever are making changes to their front offices.

On Friday, the team named Amber Cox as the new Chief Operating Officer and General Manager. She will start on October 28th.

The Fever also announced that the current General Manager, Lin Dunn, will move into a new position as Senior Advisor to Fever Basketball.

Cox has previously served as Chief Operating Officer of the Dallas Wings and Vice President of Sports for the Connecticut Sun.

“I am excited to be joining the Fever during this historic time in the WNBA, and I am grateful to Kelly, Fever ownership, and Mel Raines for this opportunity,” said Cox. “From the top down, there is a commitment to invest in the Fever to ensure the team’s continued growth and success, and I look forward to contributing to a world-class experience for our fans, as well as our players, both on and off the court.”

