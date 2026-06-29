Fever star Kelsey Mitchell joins PUMA Basketball, teams with Tyrese Haliburton

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — PUMA Basketball has added another Indiana basketball star to its roster in the ninth-year Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell.

PUMA announced the partnership on Monday, June 29. Mitchell now joins Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton as the latest Indiana standout aligned with the brand.

Haliburton helped share the news on X (formerly Twitter) in a playful video. In it, he calls Mitchell and tells her to check her front door. Waiting outside is a fresh pair of blue Hali 1s, Haliburton’s signature shoe. “You’re family now, you already know what it is,” Haliburton said as Mitchell opened the box.

Mitchell called the partnership a natural fit.

“This partnership felt authentic from the start,” she said in a press release. “PUMA continues to push basketball culture forward in a creative and meaningful way. Being connected to a brand that values self-expression, performance, and community means a lot to me. Seeing the success Tyrese has had with the Hali shoe from day one, I’m excited to team up with him and PUMA to trail blaze the Hali franchise into the women’s game.”

PUMA Basketball Vice President Archie McEachern praised Mitchell’s impact in a press release.

“Kelsey represents everything we value at PUMA Hoops—confidence, competitiveness, individuality, and a genuine connection to the game,” he said. “Her impact on and off the court continues to grow, and we’re excited to welcome her to the family.”

Haliburton echoed that excitement.

“Kelsey is one of the toughest competitors I know and somebody who has always stayed true to herself,” he said in a press release. “She’s earned everything through hard work and consistency, and I’m excited to see the contribution she will make to the Hali franchise as part of the PUMA family. The game continues to grow because of players like her.”

A three-time WNBA All-Star, Mitchell is the Fever’s all-time leader in made three-pointers (669) and set the franchise’s single-season scoring record last season with 890 points.