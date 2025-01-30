Fever to face Brazil National Team in preseason game at University of Iowa on May 4

INDIDNAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever are gearing up for a monumental preseason game at the University of Iowa on May 4 against the Brazil National Team, featuring the Fever's own Caitlin Clark.

This exciting matchup will take place at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, marking the first time the Fever play at this venue, where Clark made her mark as a Hawkeye.

Fever player Damiris Dantas will face her former team, having previously represented Brazil in the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics. Tickets will be available through the University of Iowa, with updates shared via the Fever’s social media channels.

Additionally, Iowa will retire Caitlin Clark's No. 22 jersey on Feb. 2 during a ceremony at 1:30 p.m. ET, which will air on FOX.

The Fever's preseason schedule also includes a game against the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 3 and an away game against the Atlanta Dream on May 10. The 2025 season begins for the Fever on May 17 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse against the Chicago Sky.

