Fever win third straight after 85-75 win over Sun

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- The Indiana Fever are now tied for the longest winning streak of the season after Saturday night's win against the Connecticut Sun.

Indiana took down the Sun, 85-75, to mark the Fever's third straight win.

Caitlin Clark had an impressive night on the offensive end. Clark had 25 points and knocked down five three-pointers in Indiana's double-digit win.

Fever center Aliyah Boston also had a productive showing. The fourth-year Fever center recorded a double-double with her 13-point and 11-rebound performance. Saturday marked Boston's third consecutive game with a double-double, and it's her fourth this season.

The Fever committed 17 turnovers on Saturday, compared to the Sun's nine. The difference, though, is that Indiana scored 25 points off turnovers to the Sun's 14 points.

Indiana improves to 8-5 on the season and looks ahead to a home matchup against the Toronto Tempo at 7:00 p.m. this Tuesday, June 16th.