Fishers Event Center to host inaugural Big Ten Women’s Volleyball Tournament

FISHERS — Yet another Big 10 Tournament is coming to central Indiana – and this time, it’s for the Big Ten Women’s Volleyball Tournament.

The inaugural tournament will take place Nov. 20 – 25 at the Fishers Event Center, home to the Indy Ignite.

Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti says this is a first for the conference’s history.

“The Big Ten Conference is going to determine its volleyball champion with a postseason tournament featuring the best volleyball teams in the country,” he said.

The top 15 teams in the Big Ten regular season standings will qualify for the tournament in Fishers.

What will the tournament look like?

Three matches will be played in the opening round of the tournament, followed by four second-round matches.

Then, the tournament will enter the quarterfinals and semifinals, with the Championship match slated to begin on Nov. 25.

One off day will be built into the schedule.

With this tournament announcement, the regular season will decrease from 20 to 17 matches.

Patrick Talty, president of the Indiana Sports Corp, says this tournament will expand its longstanding partnership with the Big Ten.

Indianapolis and the Metro area already hosted the Big Ten championship in football, men’s and women’s indoor track and field, and the women’s basketball tournament.

The 2026 Big Ten Rowing Championships will also head to the Indianapolis Rowing Center May 16-17.

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