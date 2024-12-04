Formel Butler coach, Mike Uremovich, named head football coach at Ball State

MUNCIE — Ball State University has named Mike Uremovich as its head football coach, the school announced Wednesday.

Uremovich is the 19th head football coach of the program. He replaces Mike Neu, who was terminated two weeks ago after a nine-year tenure at Ball State.

Ball State said Uremovich's wide-ranging experience as head coach and coordinator attracted him to the university.

Most recently, Uremovich was Butler University's head coach from 2022-2024, leading the Bulldogs to rank nationally for the first time in history with a 23-11 record.

"My family and I are extremely excited to be a part of the Ball State family," said Uremovich. "I am thankful for the trust that President [Geoffrey] Mearns and Jeff Mitchell have placed in me to direct this proud football program. We are elated about the opportunity to help shape this organization and engage with the Muncie community. I look forward to meeting with the team, and I can't wait to get to work."

Uremovich's tenure at Ball State begins with national signing day on Wednesday.

