Former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein dies after cancer battle

DAVE MARTIN/Associated Press
FILE - Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein (9) watches from the sidelines Sept. 4, 1999, during a win over Appalachian State in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Posted at 3:17 PM, Apr 14, 2022
Jeff Klein, who was a quarterback for the Auburn Tigers, died Wednesday after a brief battle with cancer.

He was 42.

According to Sports Illustrated and The Birmingham News, Klein's wife announced the news of his passing on CaringBridge.com, saying her husband died "surrounded by his loved ones."

TMZ reported that Klein was hospitalized last week due to severe back pain, later revealed to be stage 4 cancer.

Sports Illustrated reported that Klein suffered a severe stroke Tuesday and died Wednesday afternoon.

Auburn shared its condolences on social media after news of his passing was reported.

Klein played for the Tigers under coach Tommy Tuberville from 1999 to 2001, playing in 13 games.

