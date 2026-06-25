Former Carmel star Peter Suder signs two-way deal with the Los Angeles Lakers

LOS ANGELES (WRTV) -- Former Carmel star and Miami (OH) guard Peter Suder has signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Suder was the MAC Player of the Year last season, averaging 14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. He shot 54.6% from the floor and 42.1% from three. He helped lead Miami (OH) to an undefeated regular season and its first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2007.

Suder helped lead Carmel to two IHSAA Class 4A state championships (2019 and 2022).

Suder played two seasons at Bellarmine (2022-24) and two seasons at Miami (OH) (2024-26) in college.