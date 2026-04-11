Former Colts All-Pro Zaire Franklin talks trade, love for Indy at charity event

INDIANAPOLIS — “It’s all love” for Zaire Franklin.

The former Indianapolis Colts linebacker talked about being traded to the Green Bay Packers during his Tackles for Hunger charity event at the Lilly Boys & Girls Club in Indianapolis Friday.

After eight years with the Colts, Franklin is grateful for his time with the Colts but also ready for the next chapter.

“You don’t really think about how long eight years is until it comes to an end,” Franklin said. ” Just grateful for that time but also just extremely excited. I had a couple of chances just to go out to that Green Bay community. It’s just different, to be honest with you. I feel like this is a great opportunity. I’m really looking forward to being a Green Bay Packer.”

Franklin said there’s no hard feelings between him and Colts general manager Chris Ballard.

“I don’t take it personal… It’s a part of the business. I mean, Chris has to make decisions, and I have to keep playing,” Franklin said. “I really value my relationship with Chris. He’s been instrumental in my development, and he’s the one that took a chance on me early, so much love to him and the whole organization, but we both have to move on. That’s just apart of it.”

Franklin said he’s spoken with Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen since the trade and is glad relationships with the Colts front office remain strong – especially with team co-owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon.

“My relationship with Carlie is deeper than football, deeper than the Colts, so the relationships in that building are also what they’re going to be, which I’m most thankful for.”

Over the course of his eight years with the Colts, Franklin worked his way up from a seventh round pick and special team player to leading the team in tackles the last four years. But his fondest memories come from being in the community — especially with his Tackles for Hunger campaign helping Boys & Girls Clubs across the Indianapolis area.

Franklin donated $15,000 and hosted a pizza party for the Lilly Boys & Girls Club, marking the fifth and final location his initiative has helped serve this year.

“It makes me emotional a little bit just to see the lives we were able to touch and the people we were able to impact,” Franklin said. “It’s kind of weird now because I cant say I’m a Colts linebacker, but I’m just thankful that community brought me in. I came from Philly not really understanding the way Indianapolis is about. I wouldn’t say I’m a full Hoosier, but somewhere in my heart, the Hoosier State always got me.”

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