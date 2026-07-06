Former Colts center Ryan Kelly opens up about life after retirement

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- After retiring from the NFL in early March, former longtime Colts center Ryan Kelly is stepping into the next chapter of his life.

Drafted by the Colts in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Kelly spent nine seasons with the Horseshoe. Now 32, he shared a life update during the AC Golf Classic just a few months into retirement.

“My golf game is getting better,” Kelly said. “I’m chasing three kids around. Trying to figure out what’s next for me. But right now, we’re just having a lot of fun. Still keeping in touch with a lot of the guys, and they’re getting ready for the season, so it’s kind of an adjustment not being a part of that anymore.”

Kelly reflected on what he misses most about playing in the NFL.

“I kind of look back on 10 years and really appreciate what I was able to do and the people I was around,” Kelly said. “That’s ultimately what you miss the most is the guys and the people in the building. Little reunion tour maybe this year, come back to the Colts games, bring the kids.”

For most of Kelly's life, he's spent his days waiting for gameday. With more free time now, he says it’s been an adjustment not preparing his body for a long NFL season.

“It’s a little weird, you feel like you should be training,” Kelly said. “I try to do a little workout, not as much as I used to, to try to keep up with that. The mental side, it’s a challenge. I think that’s why golf’s been great for me. It’s like the unattainable achievement that you’re always trying to get to. I keep tabs with the guys, and I think what’s great is that’s what you miss the most. The kind of personalities you miss. Being in touch with those guys has been great.”

Though Kelly is no longer on the roster, he remains close with several Colts, including star guard Quenton Nelson and offensive line coach Tony Sparano.

As the Colts prepare for training camp in late July, Kelly praised Sparano’s coaching and Nelson’s leadership on the offensive line.

“They’re set up really well with Tony,” Kelly said. “Tony Sparano, I think is one of the finest line coaches in the league. Learned so much from his dad and really brought us back together in ‘23 to bring that unit back together. A lot of great players, talented players, but made us believe who we were, how we could be good together.”

“And Q, he’s out here today going into year nine,” Kelly said. “I remember when he was a rookie. It’s just amazing to see how fast it goes. But his steadfast leadership has been so good. I know they have great talent. Those guys really believe they can be great. I think that’s awesome. They play together, and you can watch their film. They have a great quarterback, great offense. Looking forward to watching them this year.”

The Colts’ offensive line that Kelly praised was among the NFL’s best last season. Indianapolis finished second in rushing touchdowns (27) and tied for 10th in yards per carry (4.5).

According to Pro Football Focus, the unit ranked second overall in the league. The line also powered Jonathan Taylor to 1,585 rushing yards, the third-highest total by a running back last season.

Kelly also joked that his kids might one day follow in his footsteps as NFL offensive linemen.

"Some future offensive lineman, NFL offensive lineman right there," Kelly said. "I see some of their feet, and I'm like, oh my God, these kids are going to be enormous. One already said they wanted to play for Alabama. We'll see how it goes, we've got a couple more years."

Kelly was a four-time Pro Bowler with the Colts during his nine seasons in Indy.