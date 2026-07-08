Former Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri to be inducted in team's Ring of Honor

NDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Indianapolis Colts kicker and member of the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class Adam Vinatieri will soon be joining other Colts legends in the Colts Ring of Honor.

The team announced Wednesday Vinatieri will be inducted during the Oct. 18 home game versus the Tennessee Titans.

Vinatieri played with the Patriots from 1996 to 2005 before signing with the Colts as a free agent in 2006.

Vinatieri played in 365 games over 24 seasons between the Colts and the New England Patriots, being the only player in NFL history to make at least 250 field goals with two teams and the only player in NFL history to rake in 1,000 points between teams.

He left the Colts in 2019, retiring two years later in 2021. Vinatieri still owns multiple Colts records, including points scored, field goals, and extra points made.

Vinatieri is the 21st honoree in the Ring of Honor, joining late owners Robert and Jim Irsay, Peyton Manning, Dwight Freeney, Reggie Wayne, and the “Colts Nation.”