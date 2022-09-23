Former Indy Eleven head coach Tim Hankinson dies after cancer battle

INDIANAPOLIS — Tim Hankinson, who as head coach led the Indy Eleven to its first championship, has died after a battle with cancer, according to the team.

In a statement on Twitter, the Indy Eleven said Hankinson always represented the club with class.

Current Indy Eleven head coach Mark Lowry said on Twitter that Hankinson was "one of the good guys."

"He will be missed in the soccer community & we should never forget his impact on the game. We honor it in how we live & compete," Lowry shared.

Hankinson was named the Indy Eleven Head Coach in December 2015. In January 2021, the team shared news of Hankinson's battle with cancer on Twitter.

Cancer sucks. Our thoughts are with former Indy Eleven Head Coach Tim Hankinson and his family after learning of his battle with cancer.



The Hankinson family has set up a GoFundMe to assist with treatment costs.



According to the United Soccer League, Hankinson began his coaching career in 1979 and coached teams around the world, including Syracuse University, the Tampa Bay Mutiny, the Colorado Rapids and Montego Bay United.

