Former IndyCar Rookie of the Year gets new role with Honda Racing

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Race car driver Linus Lundqvist found success during his first full season in the NTT IndyCar Series.

Lundqvist was named the 2024 IndyCar Rookie of the Year after finishing 16th in the standings. He had two podium results during the year, finishing in third during the events at Barber and Gateway.

He drove for Chip Ganassi Racing during the 2024 season after driving for Meyer Shank Racing for three races during the 2023 season.

Lundqvist finished 28th during the 2024 Indianapolis 500 after crashing on lap 28.

Despite being named 2024 Rookie of the Year, he did not get a ride for the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series season, nor did he land a seat for the 2026 NTT IndyCar Series season.

On Wednesday, though, Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) announced that Lundqvist will be the HRC Driver-In-The-Loop (DIL) Simulator Development Driver.

HRC hopes that Lundqvist’s “expertise will help us create an HRC DIL sim experience more closely aligned with the on-track product in IndyCar racing. His speed, technical feedback and experience as a Honda-powered driver make him a valuable addition to our development program,” according to a news release.

Lundqvist posted on X following the announcement on Wednesday.

“Excited and proud (to) join the HRC family!” Lundqvist said in the post. “Let’s get to work!”

The 2026 NTT IndyCar Series season continues this weekend with the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America.