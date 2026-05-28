Former IU basketball forward Tucker DeVries shares experience working out with Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Former IU forward Tucker DeVries got the chance to work out with the Indiana Pacers on Thursday ahead of the NBA Draft.

For DeVries, it was a fun experience with the NBA franchise closest to where he finished his college career.

“Just being down the road too, to be able to come to this facility, work with their guys, it’s a really cool experience,” DeVries said. “I think it goes to the hard work that’s been put in to this point to be in this position and to be able to do it here is pretty special.”

DeVries said these workouts are mainly just to refresh teams with what his capabilities are.

“The improvements body wise, being able to slim back down to probably be my more natural position a little bit, and then being able to move in space a little bit better is probably the biggest thing,” DeVries said.

The opportunity to play for the Pacers is something DeVries would cherish.

“It would be a dream come true, especially staying close to home and being around people, being able to go back to Indiana a little more often would be really special,” DeVries said. “I have a lot of friends and family close in the area, especially being a Midwest guy. It’d be pretty cool.”

DeVries also reflected on his time playing for the Hoosiers.

“Indiana’s a special place,” DeVries said. “Our goal was to get to that NCAA Tournament and came up one or two games short. I can’t thank the people of Indiana enough for the support that they’ve given us, and that’s exactly what you want when you’re playing college basketball and to be able to experience it at Assembly Hall. I’ll get be able to be back and around quite a bit and get to cheer them on from a different lens, but definitely going to be around and rooting for them.”

DeVries said this was his sixth pre-draft workout and he has 10-12 more.

DeVries averaged 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in his lone season in Bloomington.