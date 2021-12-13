Watch
Former NFL player sentenced to 3 years for COVID-19 fraud

Nam Y. Huh/AP
FILE - Chicago Bears wide receiver Josh Bellamy warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Josh Bellamy
A former NFL player has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for fraudulently obtaining over $1.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Josh Bellamy pleaded guilty on June 9 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Court documents stated that Bellamy obtained $1.2 million for his company Drip Entertainment LLC through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan using falsified documents and false information.

Instead, he used the funds to buy jewelry and buy a stay at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

He now must pay $1,246,565 in restitution and $1,246,565 in forfeiture and spend three years and one month in prison.

