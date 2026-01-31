Former Pacer Paul George suspended for 25 games for "violating drug policy," ESPN reports

PHILADELPHIA, PA — ESPN is reporting that former Pacers forward Paul George has been suspended for 25 games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.
George, who now plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, played for the Pacers from 2010 to 2017.
The league announced Saturday that his suspension will begin with tonight's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Philadelphia 76ers.
In a statement to ESPN's Shams Charania, George said:
"Over the past few years, I've discussed the importance of mental health, and in the course of recently seeking treatment for an issue of my own, I made the mistake of taking an improper medication.
I take full responsibility for my actions and apologize to the Sixers organization, my teammates and the Philly fans for my poor decision making during this process.
I am focused on using this time to make sure that my mind and body are in the best condition to help the team when I return."