Former Pacer Paul George suspended for 25 games for "violating drug policy," ESPN reports

<p>TORONTO, ON - MAY 01: Paul George #13 of the Indiana Pacers looks on late in the second half of Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the Toronto Raptors during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at the Air Canada Centre on May 01, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)</p>
PHILADELPHIA, PA — ESPN is reporting that former Pacers forward Paul George has been suspended for 25 games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.

George, who now plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, played for the Pacers from 2010 to 2017.

The league announced Saturday that his suspension will begin with tonight's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Philadelphia 76ers.

In a statement to ESPN's Shams Charania, George said:

"Over the past few years, I've discussed the importance of mental health, and in the course of recently seeking treatment for an issue of my own, I made the mistake of taking an improper medication.

I take full responsibility for my actions and apologize to the Sixers organization, my teammates and the Philly fans for my poor decision making during this process.

I am focused on using this time to make sure that my mind and body are in the best condition to help the team when I return."

