Former Pike star Ryan Conwell selected 37th in NBA Draft, headed to Heat

(WRTV) -- Former Pike High School star and Louisville guard Ryan Conwell has been selected by the Miami Heat with the No. 37 pick in the NBA Draft.

The Miami Heat acquired the draft rights to Ryan Conwell (No. 37 pick) from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for the No. 41 pick (Otega Oweh) and cash considerations.

Conwell was the 2022 Marion County Player of the Year and was an Indiana All-Star while he was at Pike. Conwell went on to play collegiately at South Florida, Indiana State, Xavier and Louisville, making it to the NCAA Tournament in his junior year at Xavier and in his senior year at Louisville.

Conwell averaged 18.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game with Louisville in the 2025-26 season. He is a career 37.6% shooter from long range in his collegiate career.

Conwell helped lead Indiana State to the NIT title game in his sophomore year at Indiana State.