Former Purdue men’s basketball coach Gene Keady inducted into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Former Purdue men’s basketball coach Gene Keady was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday night.

The event was held at Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts, which is said to be the “Birthplace of Basketball.” 45 Hall of Famers were inducted into the hall of fame during the ceremony.

Keady was the Purdue University men’s basketball coach for 25 years from 1980 through 2005. He accumulated 512 career NCAA wins and won six Big Ten titles.

He was named National Coach of the Year five times and named Big Ten Coach of the Year seven times. While Keady was the head coach, the Boilermakers made 17 NCAA tournament appearances in 24 years.

Keady was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.