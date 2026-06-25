Former Purdue star Braden Smith is headed to the Pacers

(WRTV) -- Former Purdue star Braden Smith is headed to the Indiana Pacers.

Entering the draft, Indiana did not have a draft selection. Smith was selected by the Chicago Bulls with the 38th pick and was then traded to Indiana.

Smith was traded to Indiana via the Chicago Bulls with the 38th pick. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Chicago is trading Braden Smith to the Indiana Pacers for Kam Jones, future swaps, and cash considerations.

Smith had a record-breaking career with the Boilermakers. He is the NCAA all-time assists leader, breaking the record in the NCAA Tournament in 2026. He had 1,103 career assists.

Smith was a two-time All-American and was the Big Ten Player of the Year in the 2024-25 season.

Smith helped lead Purdue to two Big Ten regular season championships and two Big Ten Tournament Championships. They also helped lead Purdue to the Final Four in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Smith averaged 13.0 points and 7.4 assists per game in his career in West Lafayette.

Smith, a Westfield native, was also Indiana Mr. Basketball in 2022.