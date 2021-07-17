Four assistant coaches join Pacers staff under Carlisle

INDIANAPOLIS (AP/WRTV) — The Indiana Pacers have hired Lloyd Pierce, Ronald Nored, Mike Weinar and Jenny Boucek as assistant coaches for new head coach Rick Carlisle.

Pierce is a former head coach of the Atlanta Hawks who was fired in March. The Pacers say Pierce is currently working with Team USA as part of the USA Basketball Men's National Team coaching staff and will be in Japan for the 2021 Olympic Games.

Nored, a former star at Butler in Indianapolis, spent the past three seasons as an assistant in Charlotte. Nored started his coaching career in Indiana at Brownsburg High School.

Weinar has spent 13 seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, four as an assistant coach. Boucek has spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach with the Mavericks.

Both Weiner and Boucek worked under Carlisle in Dallas.