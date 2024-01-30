Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Colts' Gardner Minshew named as 2024 Pro Bowl alternate

Saints Colts Football
AP Photo
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) throws against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Saints Colts Football
Posted at 4:55 PM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 16:56:13-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Gardner Minshew is headed to Orlando, Florida.

The Colts quarterback was named as an alternate for the 2024 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced.

The Colts went 7-6 with Minshew as their starting quarterback when QB Anthony Richardson's rookie season was short-lived with a shoulder injury. This will be Minshew's first appearance at the games.

He will join Colts teammates, Left guard Quenton Nelson, center Ryan Kelly and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

The games will be held on Feb. 4 in Orlando, Florida.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!