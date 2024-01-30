Colts' Gardner Minshew named as 2024 Pro Bowl alternate

INDIANAPOLIS — Gardner Minshew is headed to Orlando, Florida.

The Colts quarterback was named as an alternate for the 2024 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced.

The van is pulling up to Orlando this week. 🚐 pic.twitter.com/jwXEiLlknK — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 30, 2024

The Colts went 7-6 with Minshew as their starting quarterback when QB Anthony Richardson's rookie season was short-lived with a shoulder injury. This will be Minshew's first appearance at the games.

He will join Colts teammates, Left guard Quenton Nelson, center Ryan Kelly and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

The games will be held on Feb. 4 in Orlando, Florida.