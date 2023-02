INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis native and IUPUI graduate George Hill is returning to the Pacers.

The team made the announcement Thursday.

Center Serge Ibaka and forward Jordan Nwora are also joining the team.

As part of the trade, the Pacers sent the draft rights to Juan Pablo Vaulet to Brooklyn. The Pacers picked up three future second-round picks from the Milwaukee Bucks.

Center Goga Bitadze and forwards James Johnson and Terry Taylor were waived from the Pacers.