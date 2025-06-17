Get Ready for the WNBA All-Star Scavenger Hunt in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The WNBA All-Star 2025 Host Committee has announced a statewide scavenger hunt, inviting fans across Indiana to join an interactive, women’s basketball-themed adventure leading up to the AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025 on July 18-19.

The scavenger hunt will span 20 unique locations in 17 cities, featuring trivia on Indiana’s iconic female players and historic moments.

How It Works:

Sign up for early access to clues, released one hour before the public.

Clues will be on Pacers Sports & Entertainment’s social media channels.

Be the first to arrive at the correct location with the right answer to win two tickets to the WNBA Starry 3-Point Contest, Kia WNBA Skills Challenge, or the All-Star Game.

Each location will feature fun facts, games, and special guests.

Clues will be shared via email and on social media. Fans can participate by signing up at here.

PS&E

Scavenger Hunt Locations:



Fort Wayne – Friday, June 27

Seymour – Saturday, June 28

Bloomington – Saturday, June 28

Madison – Saturday, June 28

Fishers – Monday, June 30

Plainfield – Monday, June 30

Indianapolis – Tuesday, July 1

New Castle – Tuesday, July 1

Hammond – Wednesday, July 2

Indianapolis – Thursday, July 3

Evansville – Monday, July 7

Franklin – Monday, July 7

Warsaw – Tuesday, July 8

South Bend – Tuesday, July 8

West Lafayette – Wednesday, July 9

Lebanon – Wednesday, July 9

Terre Haute – Wednesday, July 9

FINALE Indianapolis – Friday, July 11

The All-Star Game is planned for July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.