Guerin Catholic wins first baseball state title in school history

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Guerin Catholic won its first baseball state championship in school history, beating Andrean, 9-3, in the 3A state title game.

The Golden Eagles never trailed, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning to jump ahead early. They scored in each of the first four innings, building a 9-1 lead.

Nolan Ratcliff had two hits and four RBI, including a bases clearing, 3 RBI double in the fourth inning that put Guerin Catholic up 9-1.

Tate Troxell was excellent on the mound for Guerin Catholic, throwing six innings and striking out 12. He allowed just one run on four hits.

This was a showdown between the top two ranked teams in 3A. Guerin Catholic finished the season with a record of 28-3-1.