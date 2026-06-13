Hanover Central beats New Palestine in 3A softball state championship, 6-4

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- On Friday afternoon at Bittinger Stadium on Purdue University's campus, Hanover Central defeated New Palestine in the 3A state championship, 6-4.

In the top of the seventh, Hanover Central had a 6-2 lead and needed just three outs to win the state title, but New Palestine wouldn't go down easy.

With two outs, New Palestine rallied back and even brought the tying run to the plate. But in the end, Hanover Central shut down the final batter in three pitches to seal the Wildcats' win.

Hanover Central's 2026 softball state title is the school's first softball state championship since 2004. Hanover Central last won the state championship when the Wildcats played in 2A.

This year's Hanover Central run is even more special, considering the program lost to Cathedral in last year's 3A state championship, 5-4.

Hanover Central ended its state title run with an overall season record of 26-6. Five starters from last year's runner-up squad returned this season to win it all.