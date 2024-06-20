'Hard to fathom': WNBA star Cameron Brink shares emotional message after tearing ACL

WNBA star Cameron Brink is sharing an emotional message after tearing her ACL on Tuesday.

The devastating injury has likely ended the 22-year-old's rookie year, and derailed her Olympic plans this year.

The Los Angeles Sparks forward had just been selected for the U.S. Women's 3x3 team for the upcoming Paris Olympics, and now won't be able to compete.

“You never think it will happen to you. And despite all the hard work, sometimes it does. This is hard to fathom, but I know it will only make me stronger,” Brink said in a post on Instagram.

“I will not be derailed and I will continue to love this life,” Brink said. “I’m not defined by basketball, but it is something that I love deeply, and I will work every day to get back to it. It’s not goodbye basketball, it’s just a see you later. I’m always so thankful for your thoughts and prayers.”

Brink’s injury happened during her team’s game against the Connecticut Sun earlier this week.

Among those who showed support on her Instagram post was fellow rookie Angel Reese.

“Love you Barbie doll!” Reese wrote.

Breanna Stewart, a power forward for the New York Liberty, also commented: “Small thing to a giant.”

WNBA star A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces sent prayer hands and heart emojis, and tennis icon Coco Gauff sent some words of encouragement.

“Bounce back is gonna go crazy! Minor setback for a major comeback!” Gauff commented.

Coming out of Stanford, Brink was the second overall pick in the first round of the 2024 WNBA draft.

At the start of her professional career, she had been averaging 7.5 points per game and 1.7 assists, per ESPN.

Scripps Sports — for a second season — is broadcasting WNBA games every Friday night on ION.

Tune in this Friday, June 7, to watch Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever take on the Atlanta Dream at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can also catch the Connecticut Sun and the two-time defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces later that night at 10 p.m. ET.

Scripps News' parent company, E.W. Scripps, also owns Ion.

