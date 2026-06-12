High school baseball matchups for semi-state weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- The IHSAA baseball state tournament has reached the semi-state round, with the games taking place on Saturday.

Here are the matchups in the semi-state round in each class:

Class 4A

North (Griffith, at Gary Steel Yard)

Game 1 (10:30 a.m. CT): Zionsville vs. Lake Central

Game 2 (12:30 p.m. CT): No. 7 Penn vs. Fort Wayne Snider

The winners will play at 7 p.m. CT. Lake Central is the last team of the group to win the state title, doing so in 2024.

South (Castle; at Braun Stadium, University of Evansville)

Game 1 (10 a.m. CT): No. 3 Evansville North vs. No. 1 Center Grove

Game 2 (1 p.m. CT): No. 10 Bloomington South vs. North Central

The winners will play at 7 p.m. CT. Evansville North made it to state last season, losing to Valparaiso. Center Grove made it to state in 2023, losing to Penn.

Class 3A

North (LaPorte, at Schreiber Field)

Game 1 (10:30 a.m. CT): NorthWood vs. Norwell

Game 2 (12:30 p.m. CT): No. 1 Andrean vs. No. 5 DeKalb

The winners will play at 7 p.m. CT. Andrean won the 3A state title last season, and has won nine state championships.

South (Jasper, at Ruxer Field)

Game 1 (11 a.m. ET): Providence vs. No. 2 Guerin Catholic

Game 2 (2 p.m. ET): No. 4 Gibson Southern vs. No. 8 Cathedral

The winners will play at 8 p.m. ET. Providence is the last team of the group to make the state championship, winning the 2A state title in 2024.

Class 2A

North (Oak Hill)

Game 1 (11 a.m. ET): Lafayette Central Catholic vs. Bluffton

Game 2 (2 p.m. ET): No. 2 Eastbrook vs. Lakeland

The winners will play at 8 p.m. ET. Lafayette Central Catholic made the 1A state championship in 2024, losing to Barr-Reeve.

South (Lawrence Central)

Game 1 (11 a.m. ET): No. 9 University vs. No. 1 Evansville Mater Dei

Game 2 (2 p.m. ET): Heritage Christian vs. Sullivan

The winners will play at 8 p.m. Evansville Mater Dei made it to state last year, losing to Boone Grove.

Class 1A

North (Lafayette Jefferson, at Loeb Stadium)

Game 1 (11 a.m. ET): Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian vs. North Miami

Game 2 (2 p.m. ET): No. 10 Rossville vs. No. 1 Kouts

The winners will play at 7:30 p.m. ET. Kouts made it to state last year, losing to Lutheran.

South (Mitchell)

Game 1 (11 a.m. ET): Hauser vs. North Daviess

Game 2 (1 p.m. ET): Greenwood Christian vs. No. 4 Northeast Dubois

The winners will play at 7 p.m. ET. Hauser is the last team of the group to make it to state, back in 2005, when it lost to Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian.