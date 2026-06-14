High school baseball state finals matchups set for the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- The state championship bracket for Indiana high school baseball has been set, with eight teams preparing for the chance of bringing home a state title.

A total of four state title games will be played between Friday, June 19th, and Saturday, June 20th. Classes 1A and 3A will play on Friday, and classes 2A and 4A will compete on Saturday.

All state championship games will be played at Victory Field, the home of the Indianapolis Indians.

The state championship matchups and times are as follows.

Friday, June 19th:

Class 3A state championship: 4:30 p.m. ET



Guerin Catholic (27-3-1) vs Andrean (30-3)

Class 1A state championship: 8 p.m. ET



Northeast Dubois (23-5) vs Kouts (31-1)

Saturday, June 20th:

Class 2A state championship: 4:30 p.m. ET



Evansville Mater Dei (29-3) vs Bluffton (19-10)

Class 4A state championship: 8:00 p.m. ET

