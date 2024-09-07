High school football scores 2024: Week 3

It’s the third week of the 2024 high school football season.
See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, September 6, 2024, below:
Scores:
- Adams Central 34, Muncie Central 6
- Alexandria 47, Elwood 12
- Angola 38, Fremont 6
- Batesville 26, S. Dearborn 21
- Bluffton 33, S. Adams 7
- Brownsburg 40, Franklin Central 0
- Brownstown 62, Eastern (Pekin) 0
- Carmel 44, Centerville, Ohio 23
- Carroll (Flora) 35, Taylor 0
- Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 49, Ft. Wayne South 0
- Cascade 42, Edgewood 0
- Cass 24, Peru 20
- Castle 53, Evansville Bosse 6
- Centerville 29, Eastern Hancock 26
- Charlestown 35, Clarksville 6
- Cin. Moeller, Ohio 42, E. Central 13
- Clinton Prairie 28, Clinton Central 26
- Cloverdale 42, Brown Co. 6
- Columbia City 67, Bellmont 6
- Columbus East 30, Seymour 14
- Columbus North 45, Southport 14
- Concord 35, Mishawaka 34
- Danville 21, Lebanon 10
- DeKalb 31, New Haven 12
- Decatur Central 42, Whiteland 29
- Delta 37, Shelbyville 7
- E. Noble 28, Huntington North 16
- Eastbrook 41, Frankton 33
- Elkhart 69, S. Bend Washington 0
- Evansville Mater Dei 34, Vincennes 14
- Evansville Memorial 35, Evansville Central 6
- Evansville Reitz 28, Jasper 14
- Fishers 17, Noblesville 14, OT
- Frontier 39, N. White 0
- Ft. Wayne Dwenger 14, Ft. Wayne North 6
- Garrett 41, Churubusco 0
- Gibson Southern 62, Princeton 7
- Greencastle 42, W. Vigo 13
- Greenfield 43, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 29
- Hamilton Southeastern 28, Avon 10
- Heritage 28, Woodlan 6
- Heritage Hills 38, Boonville 0
- Homestead 22, Ft. Wayne Wayne 8
- Indian Creek 42, Owen Valley 0
- Indpls Attucks 42, Indpls Tindley 6
- Indpls Ben Davis 38, Indpls Pike 14
- Indpls Chatard 9, Indpls Roncalli 3
- Indpls Perry Meridian 12, Franklin 7
- Indy Brebeuf 56, Lafayette Harrison 28
- Jay Co. 47, Southern Wells 0
- Jimtown 35, Fairfield 0
- LaVille 27, Central Noble 0
- Lafayette Catholic 23, Logansport 21
- Lakeland (IN) 48, Prairie Heights 6
- Lapel 41, Shenandoah 21
- Lawrence North 42, Huber Hts. Wayne, Ohio 21
- Leo 55, Norwell 13
- Maconaquah 42, Northfield 6
- Madison-Grant 42, Blackford 0
- Manchester 42, Wabash 26
- Marion 27, Kokomo 12
- Martinsville 50, Greenwood 31
- McCutcheon 31, Hamilton Hts. 2
- Mississinewa 35, Oak Hill 0
- Monrovia 44, Indpls Ritter 7
- Mt. Vernon (Posey) 56, Pike Central 27
- N. Daviess 20, Eastern (Greene) 7
- N. Decatur 42, Monroe Central 6
- N. Miami 42, Caston 14
- N. Putnam 23, S. Putnam 22
- N. Vermillion 31, Covington 14
- New Albany 33, Jennings Co. 7
- New Palestine 41, Yorktown 13
- NorthWood 49, Wawasee 14
- Northeastern 19, Winchester 15
- Northridge 13, Plymouth 7
- Northview 35, Sullivan 0
- Northwestern 28, Southwood 16
- Paoli 41, Springs Valley 26
- Pendleton Hts. 42, New Castle 21
- Pioneer 35, Winamac 0
- Plainfield 42, Mooresville 0
- Riverton Parke 46, Fountain Central 6
- Rochester 49, Whitko 12
- S. Bend St. Joseph's 7, New Prairie 0
- S. Decatur 42, Edinburgh 0
- S. Vermillion 45, Parke Heritage 6
- Scottsburg 54, Salem 7
- Sheridan 29, Tri-Central 0
- Southridge 56, Tecumseh 0
- Speedway 48, Beech Grove 26
- St. Xavier (OH), Ohio 35, Indpls Cathedral 31
- Switzerland Co. 41, Trimble County, Ky. 0
- Tell City 41, Forest Park 24
- W. Noble 35, Eastside 0
- W. Washington 35, Mitchell 6
- Warren Central 30, Indpls N. Central 0
- Warsaw 56, Goshen 7
- Washington 45, N. Knox 6
- Western Boone 41, Crawfordsville 0
- Westfield 28, Zionsville 10