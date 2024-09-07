Watch Now
High school football scores 2024: Week 3

It’s the third week of the 2024 high school football season.

See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, September 6, 2024, below:

Scores:

  • Adams Central 34, Muncie Central 6
  • Alexandria 47, Elwood 12
  • Angola 38, Fremont 6
  • Batesville 26, S. Dearborn 21
  • Bluffton 33, S. Adams 7
  • Brownsburg 40, Franklin Central 0
  • Brownstown 62, Eastern (Pekin) 0
  • Carmel 44, Centerville, Ohio 23
  • Carroll (Flora) 35, Taylor 0
  • Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 49, Ft. Wayne South 0
  • Cascade 42, Edgewood 0
  • Cass 24, Peru 20
  • Castle 53, Evansville Bosse 6
  • Centerville 29, Eastern Hancock 26
  • Charlestown 35, Clarksville 6
  • Cin. Moeller, Ohio 42, E. Central 13
  • Clinton Prairie 28, Clinton Central 26
  • Cloverdale 42, Brown Co. 6
  • Columbia City 67, Bellmont 6
  • Columbus East 30, Seymour 14
  • Columbus North 45, Southport 14
  • Concord 35, Mishawaka 34
  • Danville 21, Lebanon 10
  • DeKalb 31, New Haven 12
  • Decatur Central 42, Whiteland 29
  • Delta 37, Shelbyville 7
  • E. Noble 28, Huntington North 16
  • Eastbrook 41, Frankton 33
  • Elkhart 69, S. Bend Washington 0
  • Evansville Mater Dei 34, Vincennes 14
  • Evansville Memorial 35, Evansville Central 6
  • Evansville Reitz 28, Jasper 14
  • Fishers 17, Noblesville 14, OT
  • Frontier 39, N. White 0
  • Ft. Wayne Dwenger 14, Ft. Wayne North 6
  • Garrett 41, Churubusco 0
  • Gibson Southern 62, Princeton 7
  • Greencastle 42, W. Vigo 13
  • Greenfield 43, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 29
  • Hamilton Southeastern 28, Avon 10
  • Heritage 28, Woodlan 6
  • Heritage Hills 38, Boonville 0
  • Homestead 22, Ft. Wayne Wayne 8
  • Indian Creek 42, Owen Valley 0
  • Indpls Attucks 42, Indpls Tindley 6
  • Indpls Ben Davis 38, Indpls Pike 14
  • Indpls Chatard 9, Indpls Roncalli 3
  • Indpls Perry Meridian 12, Franklin 7
  • Indy Brebeuf 56, Lafayette Harrison 28
  • Jay Co. 47, Southern Wells 0
  • Jimtown 35, Fairfield 0
  • LaVille 27, Central Noble 0
  • Lafayette Catholic 23, Logansport 21
  • Lakeland (IN) 48, Prairie Heights 6
  • Lapel 41, Shenandoah 21
  • Lawrence North 42, Huber Hts. Wayne, Ohio 21
  • Leo 55, Norwell 13
  • Maconaquah 42, Northfield 6
  • Madison-Grant 42, Blackford 0
  • Manchester 42, Wabash 26
  • Marion 27, Kokomo 12
  • Martinsville 50, Greenwood 31
  • McCutcheon 31, Hamilton Hts. 2
  • Mississinewa 35, Oak Hill 0
  • Monrovia 44, Indpls Ritter 7
  • Mt. Vernon (Posey) 56, Pike Central 27
  • N. Daviess 20, Eastern (Greene) 7
  • N. Decatur 42, Monroe Central 6
  • N. Miami 42, Caston 14
  • N. Putnam 23, S. Putnam 22
  • N. Vermillion 31, Covington 14
  • New Albany 33, Jennings Co. 7
  • New Palestine 41, Yorktown 13
  • NorthWood 49, Wawasee 14
  • Northeastern 19, Winchester 15
  • Northridge 13, Plymouth 7
  • Northview 35, Sullivan 0
  • Northwestern 28, Southwood 16
  • Paoli 41, Springs Valley 26
  • Pendleton Hts. 42, New Castle 21
  • Pioneer 35, Winamac 0
  • Plainfield 42, Mooresville 0
  • Riverton Parke 46, Fountain Central 6
  • Rochester 49, Whitko 12
  • S. Bend St. Joseph's 7, New Prairie 0
  • S. Decatur 42, Edinburgh 0
  • S. Vermillion 45, Parke Heritage 6
  • Scottsburg 54, Salem 7
  • Sheridan 29, Tri-Central 0
  • Southridge 56, Tecumseh 0
  • Speedway 48, Beech Grove 26
  • St. Xavier (OH), Ohio 35, Indpls Cathedral 31
  • Switzerland Co. 41, Trimble County, Ky. 0
  • Tell City 41, Forest Park 24
  • W. Noble 35, Eastside 0
  • W. Washington 35, Mitchell 6
  • Warren Central 30, Indpls N. Central 0
  • Warsaw 56, Goshen 7
  • Washington 45, N. Knox 6
  • Western Boone 41, Crawfordsville 0
  • Westfield 28, Zionsville 10
