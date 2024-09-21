High school football scores 2024: Week 5

It’s the fifth week of the 2024 high school football season.
See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, September 20, 2024, below:
Scores:
Adams Central 33, Heritage 14
Bluffton 34, Jay Co. 25
Boonville 21, Linton 20
Brownstown 41, N. Harrison 3
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 38, Ft. Wayne Snider 14
Centerville 35, Tri 14
Churubusco 30, Prairie Heights 6
Columbia City 60, DeKalb 14
Columbus East 43, New Albany 17
Concord 28, Warsaw 24
Corydon 36, Eastern (Pekin) 7
E. Central 24, Batesville 13
E. Noble 35, Leo 29
Eastbrook 49, Blackford 0
Evansville Mater Dei 35, Jasper 14
Evansville Memorial 45, Evansville Harrison 8
Floyd Central 41, Jeffersonville 14
Fremont 12, Central Noble 11
Frontier 56, Benton Central 14
Ft. Wayne Luers 38, Ft. Wayne Concordia 0
Garrett 37, Eastside 7
Gibson Southern 31, Southridge 22
Greenfield 49, Shelbyville 6
Hagerstown 52, Cambridge City Lincoln 8
Heritage Hills 43, N. Posey 7
Huntington North 63, Bellmont 0
Jimtown 36, Bremen 7
Lafayette Catholic 12, W. Lafayette 7
Lafayette Harrison 35, McCutcheon 14
Lafayette Jeff 38, Kokomo 23
Lakeland (IN) 19, Angola 6
Lawrence North 35, Indpls Tech 0
Lawrenceburg 35, Franklin Co. 27
Lebanon 64, Frankfort 8
Logansport 40, Twin Lakes 13
Maconaquah 42, Peru 0
Madison 51, Jennings Co. 0
Madison-Grant 64, Elwood 0
Mishawaka 49, Goshen 10
Mitchell 45, Crawford Co. 24
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 49, Delta 20
N. Daviess 37, Edinburgh 0
N. Judson 70, Culver 0
N. Vermillion 19, Riverton Parke 13
New Castle 27, Yorktown 13
New Palestine 56, Pendleton Hts. 17
NorthWood 17, Northridge 16
Northeastern 70, Union City 28
Northview 38, Owen Valley 0
Northwestern 47, Whitko 16
Norwell 25, New Haven 24
Paoli 42, W. Washington 6
Penn 24, Mishawaka Marian 7
Perry Central 14, Tecumseh 9
Pioneer 21, N. Miami 14
Plymouth 30, Wawasee 0
Providence 42, Charlestown 12
Rochester 50, Cass 22
Rushville 44, Connersville 8
S. Adams 70, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 13
S. Bend St. Joseph's 24, S. Bend Adams 12
S. Decatur 53, Southside Home School 12
Scottsburg 14, Silver Creek 0
Seeger 29, Parke Heritage 14
Seymour 49, Bedford N. Lawrence 0
Sheridan 24, Clinton Prairie 6
Southmont 30, Crawfordsville 7
Springs Valley 63, Salem 12
Tippecanoe Valley 32, LaVille 21
Triton 28, Winamac 0
Triton Central 40, Covenant Christian 0
W. Noble 31, Fairfield 0
Wabash 40, Southwood 38
Washington 42, Princeton 8
Wes-Del 20, N. White 8
Western Boone 56, N. Montgomery 14
Winchester 77, Union Co. 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cloverdale vs. N. Putnam, ppd. to Sep 21st.
Indpls Washington vs. Indpls Shortridge, ppd. to Sep 21st.
WATCH | WRTV's latest headlines