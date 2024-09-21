High school football scores 2024: Week 5

It’s the fifth week of the 2024 high school football season.

See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, September 20, 2024, below:

Scores:

Adams Central 33, Heritage 14

Bluffton 34, Jay Co. 25

Boonville 21, Linton 20

Brownstown 41, N. Harrison 3

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 38, Ft. Wayne Snider 14

Centerville 35, Tri 14

Churubusco 30, Prairie Heights 6

Columbia City 60, DeKalb 14

Columbus East 43, New Albany 17

Concord 28, Warsaw 24

Corydon 36, Eastern (Pekin) 7

E. Central 24, Batesville 13

E. Noble 35, Leo 29

Eastbrook 49, Blackford 0

Evansville Mater Dei 35, Jasper 14

Evansville Memorial 45, Evansville Harrison 8

Floyd Central 41, Jeffersonville 14

Fremont 12, Central Noble 11

Frontier 56, Benton Central 14

Ft. Wayne Luers 38, Ft. Wayne Concordia 0

Garrett 37, Eastside 7

Gibson Southern 31, Southridge 22

Greenfield 49, Shelbyville 6

Hagerstown 52, Cambridge City Lincoln 8

Heritage Hills 43, N. Posey 7

Huntington North 63, Bellmont 0

Jimtown 36, Bremen 7

Lafayette Catholic 12, W. Lafayette 7

Lafayette Harrison 35, McCutcheon 14

Lafayette Jeff 38, Kokomo 23

Lakeland (IN) 19, Angola 6

Lawrence North 35, Indpls Tech 0

Lawrenceburg 35, Franklin Co. 27

Lebanon 64, Frankfort 8

Logansport 40, Twin Lakes 13

Maconaquah 42, Peru 0

Madison 51, Jennings Co. 0

Madison-Grant 64, Elwood 0

Mishawaka 49, Goshen 10

Mitchell 45, Crawford Co. 24

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 49, Delta 20

N. Daviess 37, Edinburgh 0

N. Judson 70, Culver 0

N. Vermillion 19, Riverton Parke 13

New Castle 27, Yorktown 13

New Palestine 56, Pendleton Hts. 17

NorthWood 17, Northridge 16

Northeastern 70, Union City 28

Northview 38, Owen Valley 0

Northwestern 47, Whitko 16

Norwell 25, New Haven 24

Paoli 42, W. Washington 6

Penn 24, Mishawaka Marian 7

Perry Central 14, Tecumseh 9

Pioneer 21, N. Miami 14

Plymouth 30, Wawasee 0

Providence 42, Charlestown 12

Rochester 50, Cass 22

Rushville 44, Connersville 8

S. Adams 70, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 13

S. Bend St. Joseph's 24, S. Bend Adams 12

S. Decatur 53, Southside Home School 12

Scottsburg 14, Silver Creek 0

Seeger 29, Parke Heritage 14

Seymour 49, Bedford N. Lawrence 0

Sheridan 24, Clinton Prairie 6

Southmont 30, Crawfordsville 7

Springs Valley 63, Salem 12

Tippecanoe Valley 32, LaVille 21

Triton 28, Winamac 0

Triton Central 40, Covenant Christian 0

W. Noble 31, Fairfield 0

Wabash 40, Southwood 38

Washington 42, Princeton 8

Wes-Del 20, N. White 8

Western Boone 56, N. Montgomery 14

Winchester 77, Union Co. 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cloverdale vs. N. Putnam, ppd. to Sep 21st.

Indpls Washington vs. Indpls Shortridge, ppd. to Sep 21st.

