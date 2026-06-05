High school softball semi-state matchups set for Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- The IHSAA softball state tournament has reached the semi-state round. After the games are finished on Saturday, the state championship matchups will be set in all four classes.
Here are the matchups in the semi-state round in each class (all times in Eastern):
Class 4A
North (at Harrison)
Game 1 (11 a.m.) - Lake Central vs. Penn
Game 2 (1 p.m.) - Carroll vs. Westfield
The winners will play at 7 p.m. with a trip to the state title on the line. Penn was the most recent team of the group to make it to state, winning the state title in 2023.
South (at Bedford North Lawrence)
Game 1 (11 a.m.) - Pendleton Heights vs. Terre Haute North Vigo
Game 2 (1 p.m.) - Center Grove vs. Castle
The winner of each game will play each other at 7 p.m. Center Grove made it to the state title in 2025.
Class 3A
North (at Twin Lakes)
Game 1 (11 a.m.) - Hanover Central vs. Logansport
Game 2 (1 p.m.) - Glenn vs. East Noble
The winners will play at 7 p.m. Hanover Central made the state championship in 2025, losing to Cathedral.
South (at Jasper)
Game 1 (11 a.m.) - Jennings County vs. New Palestine
Game 2 (1 p.m.) - Cathedral vs. Evansville Memorial
The winners will play at 7 p.m. Cathedral won the 3A state championship last year. New Palestine lost in the 4A state championship in 2024.
Class 2A
North (at Kokomo)
Game 1 (11 a.m.) - Western Boone vs. Central Noble
Game 2 (1 p.m.) - Andrean vs. Alexandria-Monroe
The winners will play at 7 p.m. Andrean made the state championship in 2025, losing to Tecumseh.
South (at Forest Park)
Game 1 (11 a.m.) - Eastern Hancock vs. Salem
Game 2 (1 p.m.) - Southmont vs. Tecumseh
The winners will play at 7 p.m. Tecumseh has made it to state each season since 2022. 2025 was its first season in the run competing in 2A.
Class 1A
North (at Frontier)
Game 1 (11 a.m.) - Southwood vs. Riverton Parke
Game 2 (1 p.m.) - South Central vs. North Newton
The winners will play at 7 p.m. North Newton won the 1A state title in 2025.
South (at Brown County)
Game 1 (11 a.m.) - Barr-Reeve vs. Lutheran
Game 2 (1 p.m.) - Milan vs. West Washington
The winners will play at 7 p.m. Lutheran made it to state most recently out of these four teams, winning the 1A state title in 2019.