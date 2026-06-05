High school softball semi-state matchups set for Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- The IHSAA softball state tournament has reached the semi-state round. After the games are finished on Saturday, the state championship matchups will be set in all four classes.

Here are the matchups in the semi-state round in each class (all times in Eastern):

Class 4A

North (at Harrison)

Game 1 (11 a.m.) - Lake Central vs. Penn

Game 2 (1 p.m.) - Carroll vs. Westfield

The winners will play at 7 p.m. with a trip to the state title on the line. Penn was the most recent team of the group to make it to state, winning the state title in 2023.

South (at Bedford North Lawrence)

Game 1 (11 a.m.) - Pendleton Heights vs. Terre Haute North Vigo

Game 2 (1 p.m.) - Center Grove vs. Castle

The winner of each game will play each other at 7 p.m. Center Grove made it to the state title in 2025.

Class 3A

North (at Twin Lakes)

Game 1 (11 a.m.) - Hanover Central vs. Logansport

Game 2 (1 p.m.) - Glenn vs. East Noble

The winners will play at 7 p.m. Hanover Central made the state championship in 2025, losing to Cathedral.

South (at Jasper)

Game 1 (11 a.m.) - Jennings County vs. New Palestine

Game 2 (1 p.m.) - Cathedral vs. Evansville Memorial

The winners will play at 7 p.m. Cathedral won the 3A state championship last year. New Palestine lost in the 4A state championship in 2024.

Class 2A

North (at Kokomo)

Game 1 (11 a.m.) - Western Boone vs. Central Noble

Game 2 (1 p.m.) - Andrean vs. Alexandria-Monroe

The winners will play at 7 p.m. Andrean made the state championship in 2025, losing to Tecumseh.

South (at Forest Park)

Game 1 (11 a.m.) - Eastern Hancock vs. Salem

Game 2 (1 p.m.) - Southmont vs. Tecumseh

The winners will play at 7 p.m. Tecumseh has made it to state each season since 2022. 2025 was its first season in the run competing in 2A.

Class 1A

North (at Frontier)

Game 1 (11 a.m.) - Southwood vs. Riverton Parke

Game 2 (1 p.m.) - South Central vs. North Newton

The winners will play at 7 p.m. North Newton won the 1A state title in 2025.

South (at Brown County)

Game 1 (11 a.m.) - Barr-Reeve vs. Lutheran

Game 2 (1 p.m.) - Milan vs. West Washington

The winners will play at 7 p.m. Lutheran made it to state most recently out of these four teams, winning the 1A state title in 2019.