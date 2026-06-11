High school softball state finals matchups set for Friday & Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- The 41st annual IHSAA softball state finals games are set for June 12th and June 13th at Bittinger Stadium on Purdue University's campus. Classes 3A and 4A will play on Friday, and classes 1A and 2A will play on Saturday.

Here are the matchups in the state finals round in each class (all times in Eastern):

FRIDAY, JUNE 12TH:

CLASS 3A: at 5:30 p.m.

New Palestine (24-7) vs. Hanover Central (25-6)



New Palestine is hunting for a record-tying seventh softball state championship.



Hanover returns to the state finals after losing to Cathedral, 5-4, in last year's state finals. Hanover looks for its first softball state championship since 2004.

CLASS 4A: at 8 p.m.

Terre Haute North Vigo (30-1) vs. Lake Central (30-2).



Lake Central is ranked No. 1 in the state rankings and eyes its first state title since 2004. As a team, Lake Central has hit 71 home runs this season.



Terre Haute North Vigo is on a 26-game winning streak, 17 of which have been won via the 10-run rule. Terre Haute is playing in its first state title game in 16 years.



SATURDAY, JUNE 13TH

CLASS 1A: at 4:30 p.m.

Barr-Reeve (30-1) vs. South Central (22-8)



Barr-Reeve is ranked No. 1 in 1A softball and eyes the school's first softball state championship in school history.



South Central is playing for the school's first softball state championship and first state championship of any sport.



CLASS 2A: at 7 p.m.

Tecumseh (28-4) vs. Western Boone (22-7)

